John R. Smith, 62

John Robert Smith, age 62, died on June 26, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. John is survived by his wife, Deanna Smith; his son, Nicholas (Stephanie) Smith and grandchildren Jaiden and Finley; his stepdaughter Jennifer (Aaron) Rothmeyer and grandchildren Nathaniel, Samantha, Gabriel and Cassiel; his stepdaughter Christa (Patrick) Nova and grandsons Oden and Sagan; his stepson Dennis Beery; his mother Doris Smith; his siblings Garry (Shelly) Smith, Greg Smith, and Vicki Rich; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his father, Robert Smith. John was born on April 8, 1959, in Austin, Minnesota, to parents Robert and Doris Smith. He graduated from Austin Highschool in 1977. He moved to Ankeny, Iowa where he worked with his family at Smith’s B ody and Paint until his heart attack in 2012. He married Deanna Smith on July 7th, 2007. John loved his family and friends, had a great sense of humor, and lived life to the fullest. He was a constitutionalist who loved God and country. John loved the Minnesota Vikings and riding his motorcycles. He was a lifelong member of the NRA. His family and friends will always remember him as being an honorable and selfless man. His Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, July 17th, 2021. All are welcome to attend and celebrate John’s life. Event information can be found on https://facebook.com/events/s/celebration-of-life-john-smith/509492340104787/. The family would like to thank everyone who has shared pictures and stories; and Merle Hay Funeral Home for services. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to: https://gofund.me/6828d132.