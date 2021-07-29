Jon L. Osmundson

Dear Honey,

Thank you for loving me for 38 years and blessing me with four wonderful children, their wives and husbands, and our five beautiful grandbabies and one on the way. It always made me smile knowing that your ring tone was “Brown Eyed Girl” and that you’d always answer saying “hello my brown eyed girl”. Thank you for dressing up in ridiculous outfits for our Christmas cards, which made so many amazing memories for all of us. You were king of the air guitar and the life of any party. The video of your performance at Drew and Kristy’s wedding is my favorite memory. I have watched it every night and will continue to watch it with a heavenly kiss goodnight. You touched so many lives and truly made a difference in this world. We will forever remember to never take the highs too high and the lows too low. I love you always.

Your brown eyed girl, Lor

Jon Osmundson unexpectedly passed away July 27, 2021 in Owatonna, Minnesota. Born August 4, 1959 to Lelenn “Lee” and Lois Osmundson of Adams, Minnesota.

Jon will be missed by the love of his life, Lori, and children; Brittney (Shelby) Thorne, Brady (Samantha) Osmundson, Libby (Zak) Allen, and Drew (Kristy) Osmundson. He was a devoted Papa to his grandchildren; Zoey and Koby Thorne, Oakley Allen, Lillian Osmundson, and Addy Osmundson. He is survived by his sisters; Carol, Linda (Don), Susie (Steve), Kathie (Ron), and many nieces and nephews.

Jon had a tremendous passion for life. Loyal to his family and friends, Jon was always the first to help anyone in need. His vivacious smile would light up a room and his jokes could make that same room roar.

Jon’s private memorial service will be held at their home in Owatonna, Minnesota. His wish to have a private funeral is in recognition of his community benefit and all the love he felt by the community while he was alive. His wish is for his friends and family to remember the love and joy felt that night and treasure those memories in your hearts. Memorials may be directed to Owatonna Chamber Foundation in care of (We all Play Owatonna) 320 Hoffman Drive, Owatonna, MN 55060. To leave an online condolence please visit www.megercares.com