Juanita J. Neuman, 95

Juanita June Neuman, 95, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Sacred Heart Care Center in Austin.

Juanita was born August 15, 1925 in Austin, Minnesota to Walter and Alma (Feuerhak) Neuman. She graduated from Austin High School with the Class of 1943 and went to work at the Hormel Corporate Office where she retired after 42 years of employment.

She was a member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church. Juanita enjoyed stained glass projects, counted cross stitch and working outside in her yard. She loved visiting her friends, traveling and eating out. Juanita never had a hair out of place. She adored her pets, two cats and two dogs.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her friend, Chris Nicholl.

Juanita is survived by her cousins, Enid and Emery Thompson, Mary Gaye and Ron Bergstrom, Susan Warwick all of Austin, and Gail Stewart of Juniper, Florida; and close friends, Carolyn and Gerald Sash and family of Austin.

A special thank you is extended to all of her caregivers at Mayo Clinic in Austin and the staff at Sacred Heart Care Center where she received wonderful care.

We will always carry precious memories in our hearts – we will miss you – til we meet again. May you rest in peace.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm on Friday, July 9th at St. Olaf Lutheran Church with the Reverend Mark Niethammer officiating. Visitation will be at the church one hour before the service.

Memorials are preferred to St. Olaf Lutheran Church, the Mower County Humane Society in Austin, or the donor’s choice.

Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.