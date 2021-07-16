Kevin A. Petersen, 63

Kevin Arnold Petersen, age 63, of Austin, Minnesota, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 13th, 2021 at his camper in Hayward, Wisconsin. Kevin was born November 16th, 1957 in Austin, Minnesota to Roger and Marjorie Petersen. He attended school in Austin and enlisted in the Navy. He was an electrician with the IBEW Local 343, until retirement in January of 2021.

He was married to Mary Beth Majerus in July of 1982 and they later divorced. Kevin met Maggie (Margaret) Colleran in 2015. Together they started building a life, with a home in Rochester and a camper in Hayward. Kevin and Maggie enjoyed fishing and completing projects on their home. They loved traveling and taking road trips, along with planning state park visits and searching where their winters would be spent in retirement.

Kevin also loved golfing, hunting, fishing, boating, and spending time at his camper. Above all he loved being around his children, grandchildren, and Maggie. He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his mother: Marjorie Petersen, children: Chad (Kelsey) Petersen of Chaska, Lynsey (Justin) O’Donnell of St. Ansgar, Ryan Petersen of Austin, Significant other Maggie (Margaret) Colleran and her daughter Siobhan Colleran, Grandchildren: Rowan Petersen, Nolan, Harpyr, Rorie and Breckin O’Donnell. Siblings: Mary (Charles) Clayton, Jodi (Phil) Patterson, David Petersen, Lynn Riemann (Dean Marshall); aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Roger Petersen, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

At Kevin’s request – he was cremated and a private memorial service will be held at Calvary Cemetery for close family on July 26th, 2021 and followed by an open celebration of life from 1-4pm at the B&J Bar in Austin, MN

114 4th Ave NE, Austin, MN 55912