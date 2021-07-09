Larry E. Hilgendorf, 86, formerly of Austin, MN, died peacefully on July 2, 2021 surrounded by his family at Paula J. Baber Hospice Home, Fort Dodge, IA. A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Fort Dodge, IA. Burial with military honors will take place at St. Olaf Lutheran Cemetery in Fort Dodge. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gunderson Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Fort Dodge.

Larry was born Dec. 1, 1934 in Reading, PA. He was the oldest child of J. Edgar & Evelyn (Lawrence) Hilgendorf. Larry graduated from Reading HS & Penn State University in animal husbandry. After graduating PSU in 1956, he moved to the midwest & began his career with Hormel in the livestock dept. Larry served in the US Army for 2 yrs as a corporal trained as a cryptographer, serving overseas @ NATO Hdqtrs in Turkey. He was honorably discharged & returned to the midwest to complete his 4 yrs in the US Army Reserves & continued working for Hormel. In 1962 he was united in marriage to Rose Ann Christiansen, making their home in Fort Dodge, IA & Austin, MN. After nearly 40 yrs with Hormel, Larry retired at the Austin corporate office as the Supervisor of Transport Services in 1995. Larry was a collector of many things & a big ancestry/history buff. He spent his time enjoying gardening, camping, his flock of sheep, stamp collecting, Kiwanis & wintering down south in Gulf Shores, AL.

Surviving him are his children: Elizabeth (Steven) Schrauth, Fort Dodge, IA, Theodore (Karen) Hilgendorf, Isanti, MN & Theresa Hilgendorf, Twin Lakes, IA; 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; his sister Ann (Craig) Meyers; a brother-in-law & 2 sisters-in-law; 5 nieces & 2 nephews.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 55 yrs, Rose Ann; 2 step-sons; a grandson; his sister Linda (Hilgendorf) Frey; his brother J. Karl Hilgendorf; 2 nieces.

Memorials may be left to Paula J. Baber Hospice Home at 214 S. 25th St. Fort Dodge, IA.