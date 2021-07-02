Linda McCloskey, 70

Linda McCloskey, age 70, of Northfield, and formerly of Kenyon and Dennison, died on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Three Links Care Center in Northfield.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021 from 6-8:00 pm, at Lundberg Funeral Home, 5839 Hwy 19 Blvd, Cannon Falls, MN 55009. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Austin, MN, at 11:00 am. Friends may greet the family one hour prior to the time of the service at the church on Saturday. Online condolences are welcome at www.LundbergFuneral.com.