Marlene A. Wollschlager, 84

Marlene Ann Wollschlager, age 84 of Austin, died Saturday, July 17, 2021 surrounded by her family at St. Mark’s Lutheran Home.

Marlene was born September 21, 1936 in Austin to Donald and Catherine Teachout. She graduated from Austin Pacelli School. Marlene married Clifford Lester Wollschlager on August 22, 1959, and had two children, Clifford Eugene and Lori Ann.

Marlene loved to spend time with her large extended family, read, listen to music, plant flowers and go on trips to casinos.

Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Catherine Teachout; sister, Donna Teachout; brother-in-law, Leslie Shawbach.

She is survived by her husband Clifford; daughter, Lori Wollschlager; son, Clifford Wollschlager and his wife Michelle Ely; twin sister, Catherine Shawbach; grandchildren, Hailey, Lesley and Levi; step grandchildren, Ashley and Andy Wilson; great grandchildren, Ella, Eva, Jaxon, and Noah; many loving brothers, sisters, in laws, nieces and nephews.

Private graveside service for Marlene will be held at Oakwood Cemetery. Condolences may be mailed to PO Box 40, Lansing, MN 55950

