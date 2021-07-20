Matson named MN American Legion Law Officer of the Year

REDWOOD FALLS — The American Legion Department of Minnesota’s Law and Order Committee named Waseca Officer Arik Matson as the 2021 Law Officer of the Year.

Matson received the honor Friday, July 16, at the Department Convention at Jackpot Junction Casino, east of Redwood Falls.

“Although I am here as an individual talking, this took a team effort,” Matson said. “Every day I am trying to get better and back to the way life was.”

“If you look up the definition of ‘hero’ in the dictionary, you will find a picture of this man,” said Law and Order Committee Chairwoman Susan Edwards.

Matson was shot in the head while on duty on a call in Waseca in January 2020. He is retired, but hopes to rejoin the force someday.

Matson was joined on the convention stage by his wife, Megan, and their two daughters, Audrina and Maklynn. He was nominated for the honor by Waseca Post 228.