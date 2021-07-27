Mayo ranked No. 1 hospital in the nation by U.S. News & World Report

Mayo Clinic has again been ranked the No. 1 “Best Hospital” nationwide by U.S. News & World Report in its 2021-2022 “Best Hospitals” rankings, for the sixth consecutive year.

Mayo Clinic in Rochester has also been ranked No. 1 in the state of Minnesota since 2012, when U.S. News & World Report first published state rankings.

The U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” rankings feature 20 hospitals with the highest combined overall scores in 15 medical and surgical specialties, and 17 common procedures and conditions. Hospitals are measured on factors such as survival, experience, nurse staffing, advanced technology, patient services and reputation with other specialists. Hospitals also are ranked regionally within states and major metro areas.