MN State Fair, MN Livestock Breeders’ Association offer youth scholarships

ST. PAUL – The Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Livestock Breeders’ Association are both invested in the educational endeavors of young adults from greater Minnesota. Deserving youth are selected based on their leadership and achievement in youth livestock programs, as well as their involvement in the local community.

The Minnesota State Fair Scholarship was established in 1994 and annually awards up to 20 scholarships of $1,000 each. Since its inception, nearly $536,000 has been awarded. The scholarships are funded by the Minnesota State Fair Foundation.

In addition, Christensen Farms, one of the largest family-owned pork producers in the nation, has funded an additional $1,000 scholarship named the Christensen Family Scholarship. These scholarships will be available to rural youth or those enrolled in an agriculture program in 2021-22.

The application process for the Minnesota State Fair Scholarship and the Christensen Family Scholarship is the same and must be submitted online by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 2. Information about these scholarships can be found at

mnstatefair.org/about-the-fair/awards-and-recognition/

The Minnesota Livestock Breeders’ Association, in conjunction with Minnesota 4-H and the 4-H Auction Committee, will award in excess of $60,000 in scholarships to 4-H members, furthering their education and working toward a post-secondary degree at an accredited college or university. To apply, applicants must have completed high school by 2021 or earlier and be attending college for the 2021-22 school year. Nearly $536,000 has been awarded over the lifetime of this program.

Applications must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug.1. More information about these scholarships can be found at mnpurpleribbonauction.org.