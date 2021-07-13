Mower deputy honored as ‘DWI Patrol All-Star’

Mower County Deputy Sheriff Jamie Meyer was among 61 Minnesota law enforcement agents honored as Minnesota Department of Public Safety – Office of Traffic Safety “DWI Patrol All-Stars” during Sunday’s Minnesota Twins game.

Those honored led the state in DWI arrests in 2020, accounting for 17% of all DWI arrests last year in the State of Minnesota.

Meyer ranked ninth among law enforcement agents from Greater Minnesota with 54 DWI arrests in 2020. Traffic Safety Officer Patrick Bendel of the Red Lake Department of Public Safety had the most DWI arrests in 2020, arresting 196 drivers last year.

Preliminary reports show 84 people died in drunk driving-related crashes in 2020. Last year, law enforcement made an average of 62 DWI arrests per day.