Mower, Dodge, Steele placed in thunderstorm watch

Mower County has been placed into a severe thunderstorm watch through 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Mower joins 13 southeast and southern Minnesota counties that also includes Dodge and Steele counties according to the National Weather Service.

Currently there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly before 9 p.m. tonight.

The watch precedes a heat advisory that will take affect at 10 a.m. Wednesday an last through 9 p.m. Wednesday. Heat index’s are expected near 105 degrees Wednesday.