Mower, Dodge, Steele placed in thunderstorm watch
Mower County has been placed into a severe thunderstorm watch through 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Mower joins 13 southeast and southern Minnesota counties that also includes Dodge and Steele counties according to the National Weather Service.
Currently there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly before 9 p.m. tonight.
The watch precedes a heat advisory that will take affect at 10 a.m. Wednesday an last through 9 p.m. Wednesday. Heat index’s are expected near 105 degrees Wednesday.
You Might Like
Summerset returns to RCC with ‘Souvenir’
After the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled last season and impacted this year, Summerset Theatre will finally return to the Frank W.... read more