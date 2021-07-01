Municipal pool will be closed this weekend

There may be plenty of cooling off at the Austin Municipal Pool this weekend, but there won’t be any swimming.

Due to a lack of available lifeguards, the pool will be closed on Saturday and Sunday, but the splash pad will be open for free use by the public on Saturday and Sunday.

Kevin Nelson, Director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry, said that many of the lifeguards had asked for time off on the fourth of July weekend early in the summer and was hoping the shifts could be filled, even with a YMCA offering a guard. But the pool wasn’t able to find enough workers.

“When we hired them we took the requests and we figured that someone may change their mind,” Nelson said. “Usually people take open shifts, but that hasn’t happened this year.”

The pool was closed on the Fourth of July in 2020 due to COVID-19 and it worked with a short staff to keep the main pool open from 1-7 p.m. in 2019.

The pool will also be closed on July 10 and July 11 for a multi-team youth swim meet.