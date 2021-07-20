One arrested after shots fired in Southeast Austin

An Austin woman was arrested after police responded to a report of shots fired early Tuesday morning.

According to Austin Police Chief David McKichan, Austin police, assisted by Mower County deputies, responded to a report of 2-3 gunshots heard at about 12:53 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of Fourth Street and Sixth Avenue Southeast. Officers located a home in the 600 block of Sixth Avenue Southeast that had been struck by what appeared to be buckshot rounds.

No known injuries were reported.

An officer arriving in the area at the time of the call attempted to stop a white Chrysler 200 that was driving erratically and ran a stop sign. In addition, information came in that the car matched the description of a vehicle involved in the firearms incident.

When that vehicle was pulled over by the officer, a male subject exited the passenger door and fled on foot. The officer was able to identify the subject, but the subject evaded arrest.

While the officer pursued that male subject, the female driver fled from the stop in the vehicle.

The officer located a shotgun at the scene of the stop that appeared to have fallen out of the car when the male party fled. That shotgun was later identified as having been stolen out of Waseca County.

The female believed to be the driver in this incident, Ameisha Gunsallus, 19, of Austin, and the car were later located. Gunsallus was taken into custody and transported to the Mower County Jail.

This case remains under active investigation.