One arrested in connection to dirt bike thefts

Police have made an arrest after two stolen Kawasaki motorized dirt bikes were recovered.

According to Austin Police Capt. Todd Clennon, an officer was dispatched at about 4:30 p.m. on June 29 on a report of two stolen dirt bikes in the 1700 block of Oakland Avenue East. The victim reported that he strapped two Kawasaki dirt bikes on a trailer in his yard on June 27. He went out of town the following morning and the bikes were gone when he returned on June 29.

The bikes were valued at $1,500 and $4,400.

On July 1, police detectives received credible information that the stolen bikes were at a residence in the 900 block of 14th Avenue Southeast. Detectives conducted a follow up on the information and obtained a search warrant for the address. Upon executing the search warrant, detectives located the two stolen Kawasaki dirt bike motorcycles in the detached garage. In addition, detectives also found drug paraphernalia, a Maverick arms 12-gauge shotgun and a Taurus 9mm handgun in the residence.

The motorcycles were recovered and released to their owner; the drug paraphernalia and firearms were recovered as evidence for criminal charges.

Police arrested Kevin Jorge Barrera-Briceno, 20, of Austin in connection with the stolen dirt bikes. He is being held in the Mower County jail pending formal charges that could include possession of stolen property and ineligible person in possession of firearms and ammunition.