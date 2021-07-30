Post 91 drops first two games at state

The Austin Post 91 Legion baseball team dropped both of its games on the opening day of the state tournament in Sartell Thursday.

Austin lost to Mankato American 5-3 in its first game of pool play and it lost to Eden Prairie 7-4 in its second game.

Sam Nelsen, Dustin Copley, Tanner Murphy and Teyghan Hovland had the hits for Austin against Mankato.

Nelsen scored two runs for Austin against Eden Prairie.

Post 91 will take on Osseo‌ in its final game of pool play at 3 p.m. today. Austin will have to win that game in order to advance to Saturday’s round of play.