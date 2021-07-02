Post 91 overcomes sluggish fourth inning to bring down Stewartville

The Austin Post 91 Legion baseball team continues to come up clutch when it is needed when it beat Stewartville 11-7 in Marcusen Park Thursday.

With time running out and trailing 7-6 in bottom of the sixth inning, Austin (8-2 overall) made its move. Sam Nelsen crushed an RBI double to tie the game at 7-7 and Dustin Copley connected on a two-run double to make it 9-7. Teyghan Hovland added a two-run homer left field to put Austin up 11-7.

After a successful spring with Lyle-Pacelli, Nelsen has been swinging hot bat all summer in the No. 3 spot for Austin.

“It’s just about making adjustments,” Nelsen said. “The first pitcher was throwing a little harder and the second pitcher was throwing mostly junk. You’ve got to see the pitches and you’ve got to take your time and read each pitch. You’ve got to take advantage of mistakes.”

Austin built up a 5-0 lead on a two-out, three run triple by Tanner Murphy in the third inning, but it did not last. A brutal top of the fourth inning put Austin in a hole that it had to climb out of.

Stewartville erased Austin’s fast start in the top of the fourth inning when it put up seven runs and went through three Post 91 pitchers in the frame to go up 7-5.

Zach Bollingberg was the final pitcher to come in during that rally and was able to score the win in relief by pitching three and two-thirds hitless shutout innings.

“I knew I just had to come in and throw strikes and my defense would make plays behind me,” Bollingberg said. “I knew when we got back into the dugout that we were going to score more runs. It wasn’t going to be an issue. We’re really high on confidence right now and we’ve got stay high and keep our win streak going.”

Stewartville 0 0 0 7 0 0 0 – 7 6 0

Austin 2 0 3 1 0 0 5 – 11 10 1

Austin pitching: Dustin Copley, 3 1/3 IP, 4 H, 4 BB, 3 ER, 4 K, HBP; Jed Nelson, 0 IP, 2 H, 3 BB, 4 ER; Zach Bollingberg (W) 3 2/3 IP, BB, 0 R

Austin hitting: Zach Bollinbgerg, 1-for-2, double, 2 R, 2 BBs; Anthony Ciola, 1-for-2, HBP, 2 R, RBI; Sam Nelsen, 2-for-3, double, 2 RBIs, BB, 3 R; Dustin Copley, 1-for-4, double, R, 2 RBIs; Teyghan Hovland, 2-for-3, double, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R, BB; Tanner Murphy, 2-for-3, triple, 3 RBIs, HBP; Jed Nelson, 0-for-3, BB; Cole Walter, 1-for-3, double; Jordan Ransom, 0-for-3; Logan Murphy, R