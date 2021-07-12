Richard Dale Grinstead, 82
Richard “Dick” Dale Grinstead, 82,
died July 4th at Chester’s House in Tucson AZ
after a relatively short battle with Alzheimer’s.
Born to John and Corrine (Morse) Grinstead
on June 12th 1939 in Orchard Iowa.
Dick retired as a Medical Products Senior
Design Engineer with 3M after a rewarding
and brilliant thirty year career.
Proceeded in death by his first wife
Betty Lou (nee Greiner)
Survived by his second wife
Joyce Primavera of Tucson AZ.
His children Marcus, South St. Paul MN,
Allyn, Maplewood MN, Carmen, Roberts, WI
Lisa, Centuria WI. Eight Grandchildren
and twelve Great Grandchildren.
Dick enjoyed golfing, fishing and bow hunting.
Dad was a loving husband and father
and will be deeply missed.
Special thank you to Ana Montiel and all
the staff at Chester’s House for making
Dad’s final journey home as comfortable
as possible. Interment will be at
Woodbury Cemetery, Lyle, MN.
