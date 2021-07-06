Roger B. Reller, 90

Roger Reller passed away Thursday, July 1 2021 surrounded by his family. Roger was born February 3, 1931 in Lake Henry, Minnesota to Fred & Therese (Scherber) Reller. He grew up in Paynesville, Mn. He enlisted in the Navy at 17 years old & served in the Korean War. He was in the service 6 years. He married Beverly Fisherback October 1, 1955 and were married 65 years. He graduated from Barber School in Minneapolis and they moved to Austin, Mn. He owned Sterling Barbershop for many years. While living in Austin, Roger belonged to the Knights of Columbus, Eagles, & Moose Clubs. He was a life member of the VFW, American Legion, & DAV. He served as commander, adjutant, 1st & 2nd vice, Funeral Escort/Color Guard. He has been Chairman of Memorial Day Committee & the Snowflake parade. Roger was a active bowler for over 60 years & an avid golfer up until last year. He enjoyed playing pool while living at the Village Cooperative Apartments. He is survived by his wife Beverly Reller. Children: Karen (Randy) Shamp, Michael (Deanna) Reller, David (Katherine) Reller, & Kathy (Tad Eastman) Lange. Grandchildren: Jennifer (Ryan) Hegge, Adam (Lindy) Shamp, Dan (Ashley) Reller, Nate (Jessica) Reller, Nick (Marisa Rose) Reller, Nicole (Josh) Blace, Natalie Lange, Chelsea Lange, & Rebecca Reller; & 19 great grandchildren, sister in law Marlene Reller. He is preceded in death by Grandson Aidan Hegge, parents Fred & Therese Reller, & brother Thomas Reller. Funeral will be at Queen of Angels Church, Austin, Mn. Friday, July 9, 2021 at 11:30 am. Visitation 1 hour prior.