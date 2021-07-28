Sharon K. Smith, 81

Sharon Kay Smith, 81, of Chattanooga passed away Saturday morning, December 19, 2020 at her home.

Born July 17, 1939 to the late Clarence and Susie Fisk, Sharon grew up in Taopi, Minnesota and graduated in 1957 from Adams High School in Adams, Minnesota where she was a cheerleader. After gradation she moved to Manhattan, New York and was a reservation specialist for Northwest Airlines later transferring to Milwaukee (she wanted to be an airline stewardess, however the airlines had restrictions that stewardesses couldn’t wear glasses). She also worked in customer service for JC Penney’s and RCA for many years. After her marriage to her husband Don on May 19th, 1962 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin, Minnesota, her adventures began as she raised four children, and enjoyed traveling across the country and the world. She enjoyed her lunches with her friends and attending the Red Hat meetings. Sharon always enjoyed her yearly 4th of July parties attended by family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Loren (Delores) Fisk, Bunny (Eddie) Dobda and Ellen (Kermit) Oldre.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 58 years, Donald H. Smith; sons, Mark (Kim) Smith, and Michael Smith; daughters, Cathy Gurgul, and Michelle Fejes; grandchildren, Kendra (Elliot) Gurgul, Blake Gurgul, Danielle (Eli) Gurgul, Alyssa Fejes, Spencer Smith, Carson Smith, and Skylar Smith; great grandchildren, Beckham, and three more on the way.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Adams, Minnesota, with Father Antony Arokiyam. Interment will be in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church one hour before Mass on Saturday.

Memorial contributions in memory of Sharon may be made to the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 214 E. 8th Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 or Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 11 – 5th Street SW, Adams, Minnesota 55909.

The Adams Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.