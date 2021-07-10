Support bill to help sustain local journalism

It’s no secret that local news has had a challenging few years. The news industry struggled before COVID-19, but the pandemic made things even tougher.

The number of journalists has dropped 60% since 2000, and thousands of communities have either no newspaper or ghost newspapers that provide barely any local coverage.

Our own newspaper has reduced its publication days from five to two days a week, and has three journalists, while 10 or 15 years ago, that number was almost double.

We at the Herald are trying to fill these gaps with national targeted digital advertising, curated email advertising, website design and more. But the collapse of the traditional advertising business models has made it far more difficult for us to provide the depth of coverage you deserve.