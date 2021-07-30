Two charged with felony drug sales

Allegedly sold to police informants

Two individuals made their first appearances for felony drugs charges on Wednesday in Mower County District Court.

Michael Joseph Vasquez

Michael Joseph Vasquez, 30, of Austin has been charged with felony first-degree drugs – sale – 17 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to the court complaint, detectives met with a confidential reliable informant (CRI) in September about purchasing methamphetamine from a known target. The CRI and his vehicle were searched and he was provided purchase money and equipped with audio and video recording devices. The CRI went to a residence and was directed to Vasquez, who sold the CRI 7.18 grams of methamphetamine and told him he had more to sell. The CRI then met with detectives at a predetermined location and surrendered the drugs.

Video surveillance captured by the CRI showed Vasquez holding the drugs and counting the money from the transaction.

Additional purchases were set up with the known target on later dates in September and October. On each of those occasions, the CRI and his vehicle were searched and he was provided with purchase money and equipped with audio and video recording devices. During each purchase, the CRI made contact with Vasquez, who sold him a total of 22.61 grams of methamphetamine spread out over four purchases. After each sale, the CRI met with detectives at a predetermined location and surrendered the drugs.

Vasquez was visible in video footage captured by the CRI during the deals.

A review of Vasquez’s criminal record shows prior conviction for drug possession and drug sales.

Vasquez will appear in court again on Aug. 9.

Melvin Tyrone Bush

Melvin Tyrone Bush, also known as Ahmeed Rahsheed Hassan, 57, of Rochester has been charged with felony third-degree drugs – sale – narcotic.

According to the court complaint, detectives met with a CRI in June to purchase drugs at a known drug house in Austin where multiple dealers were known to have sold to multiple CRIs. The CRI told police he was going to the building to see if anyone had heroin or methamphetamine. The CRI and his vehicle were searched and he was provided purchase money and equipped with audio and video recording devices. He was then monitored as he arrived at the drug house and made contact with Bush. Police watched as the two walked to a separate residence in the area. Bush walked into the residence as the CRI waited outside, then Bush exited the residence. The CRI then met with detectives at a predetermined location and surrendered what was supposed to be one gram of heroin.

The CRI indicated that he met with “Cicero” (Bush) and they walked to a residence on Second Street Southeast. The CRI said Bush went into the lower apartment and purchased a gram of heroin from “Magic.” Police later weighed the heroin, which was 0.64 grams.

A review of Bush’s criminal record shows prior convictions for assault, check forgery, drug possession and drug sales.

Bush will appear in court again on Aug. 9.