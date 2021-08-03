Convictions: July 18-24

—Andreas Andon, 40, of Austin was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay $685 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.

—Michael Thomas Barren, 24, of Austin was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor theft – take/use/transfer movable property – no consent. He must follow a few conditions and pay $260 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.

—Cole Christopher Clapp, 36, of Faribault was sentenced to 51 months in prison for felony first-degree DWI – under the influence of a controlled substance. He must pay $210 in fines. He received a concurrent sentence of 365 days in jail for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. He must pay $160 in fines. He received credit for 112 days served.

—Shaun Michael Ergeson, 43, of Monticello was sentenced to 180 days in jail for gross misdemeanor third-degree damage to property – reduce value $501-$1,000. He must pay $1,987.06 in fines. He received credit for 180 days served.

—Thomas James Horton, 34, of St. Cloud was sentenced to 365 days in jail for gross misdemeanor theft – take/use/transfer movable property – no consent. He must pay $654.99 in fines. He received credit for 55 days served. The sentence is concurrent to another case.

—Harley Alvin Jacobson, 26, of Highland, Illinois, was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI – refuse to submit to breath test. He must follow a few conditions and pay $610 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.

—Bryan Dominic Lavern Ray, 31, of Austin was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle – body contains any amount of schedule I/II drugs – not marijuana. He must spend 23 days on electronic home monitoring, follow several conditions and pay $685 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail. He received credit for seven days served.

—Crystal Marie Tupa, 29, of Albert Lea was sentenced to 180 days in jail for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle – body contains any amount of schedule I/II drugs – not marijuana. She must pay $160 in fines. She received credit for 158 days served.