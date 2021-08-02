After rainout, Chateau prepares for a busy August

By Matthew Grage

Nobody wants to complain about any rain that comes our way this summer but for the fifth time this summer it has picked a Friday to drift through and it took out another night of racing at Chateau Speedway. With just nine nights of racing left in this summer because of the sporadic weather, the track’s attention now turns towards a very busy August.

The month kicks off next week with Chateau Speedway hosting the Mid-American Renegade Traditional Non-Wing Sprints for the third of their three specials this summer. All six regular classes will also be a part of the show. The show is actually one week sooner than the original schedule indicated as a late scheduling conflict came up.

The Fireworks will stay on Aug. 13 and One of the favorite events of the season will take place in three weeks when Kids Night is held Aug. 20. Kids Night will once again start out with Kids Rides in the Stock Cars at 6:15 p.m. and there will be bicycle give aways and free ice cream for kids 12 and under.

On Aug. 27, the rescheduled “Spirit of 83” Memorial Race featuring the Mike Guttormson Memorial A-Mod Feature event with the big payday wraps up the month of August. The event was supposed to run back on Memorial Day weekend which is its traditional spot on the schedule but Mother Nature had other ideas that weekend. Of course the action continues into September with Season Championship Night and a National Points Special the first two weeks of the month before wrapping up with the Fourth Annual Autumn Extravaganza the first weekend of October with two full nights of racing action.