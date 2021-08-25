Austin woman injured in Tuesday night accident

An Austin woman received non-life threatening injuries after being involved in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday night.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol accident report, a 2014 Toyota Corolla and a 2012 Toyota Tundra were headed east on Tuesday on Highway 14 when the Tundra collided with the rear of the Corolla at about 9:56 p.m. near milepost 172 in Owatonna Township, Steele County.

The Steele County Sheriff’s Office, Gold Cross Ambulance and Owatonna Fire Department responded to the scene.

The Corolla’s driver, Destiny Lynn Schroeder, 30, of Austin was transported to Owatonna Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Tundra’s driver, Janice Kay Schultz, 55, of Owatonna was uninjured.

Alcohol was not a factor in the accident.