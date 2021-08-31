Blood donation opportunities coming this week and next

People in Mower County who want to give blood will get four opportunities to do so in the month of September.

Pressures on blood supplies continue to be an issue and weather events such as Hurricane Ida, put further strain on the system.

In the Minnesota and Dakotas regions, 19 local Red Cross relief workers and three of the five regional disaster response vehicles have been deployed to Louisiana.

The rise once again of COVID-19 is raising concerns of even more pressures in the future.

In Mower County there will be two opportunities this week still at St. John’s Lutheran Church and the YMCA.

There will be two more chances next week at Austin Utilities and Austin Eagles Lookout Arie.

Blood donation opportunities

Austin

• Sept. 2: noon to 6 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1200 NW 13th Ave.

• Sept. 3: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., YMCA, 501 4th Ave. NE

• Sept. 7: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Austin Utilities, 1908 14th St. NE

• Sept. 13: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Austin Eagles Lookout Arie 703, 107 11st NE