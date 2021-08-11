Blood donors needed for busy disaster season

In the face of a busy disaster season, the American Red Cross needs blood donors to roll up a sleeve to maintain a stable blood supply.

Eligible donors can help overcome the critical need for blood and ensure blood is readily available by making an appointment to give by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

As a thank-you, those who come to donate throughout the month of August will get a free 4-month special offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only). Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.

Upcoming Blood Drives

• Aug. 16 – noon to 6 p.m. at the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center, 1304 21st St. NE, Austin

• Aug. 17 – 1-7 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 411 W. Main St., Brownsdale

• Aug. 18 – noon to 6 p.m. at IJ Holton Intermediate School, 1800 Fourth Ave. SE, Austin

• Aug. 20 – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 104 First St. SE, Hayfield

• Aug. 23 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hormel Historic Home, 208 Fourth Ave. NW, Austin

• Aug. 25 – noon to 6 p.m. at Crane Community Chapel, 1111 Ninth St. NE, Austin

• Aug. 26 – 1-7 p.m. at Rose Creek City Hall, 105 Maple St., Rose Creek