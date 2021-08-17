BP woman injured in Monday afternoon accident

A Blooming Prairie woman was one of three individuals who sustained non-life threatening injuries in a two vehicle accident Monday afternoon in Freeborn County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol accident report, a 2019 Toyota Corolla was traveling west on Highway 251 at about 3:35 p.m. on Monday. A 2013 Ram Longhorn was traveling north on County Road 30 and the two vehicles collided on Highway 251 at 850th Avenue in Geneva Township.

The Hollandale Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance responded to the scene.

The Toyota’s driver, Jessica Mae Brandenburg, 41, of Blooming Prairie, the Toyota’s passenger, Troy Christopher Low, 45, of Northwood, Iowa, and the Ram’s driver, Rodolfo Lopez, 24, of Missouri Valley, Iowa, were transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Albert Lea with non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol was not a factor in the accident.