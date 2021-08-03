Carol J. Brekke, 89

Carol Joyce Brekke, 89, of Austin, Minnesota passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Cottagewood Senior Living Community in Rochester, Minnesota.

Carol was born September 22, 1931 in Austin, Minnesota to Milo and Ella Mithuen. She graduated from Austin High School in 1951 and was united in marriage in Austin to Dick Brekke on September 1, 1951. Together, they built a loving family and Carol was a devoted mother and homemaker.

She was a member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school and was a proud member of the Eagle’s Auxiliary. Carol cherished the time spent with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dick; daughters, Karrie Lynn and Pamela Jean; sisters, Betty and Lorraine and brother-in-law, Lowell Brekke.

Carol is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Brekke of Rochester; son, Richard (Connie) Brekke, Jr. of Rochester; six grandchildren, Karrie (Chris) Fursa, Jason (Missy) Brekke, Chris (Tracey) Fogarty, Matthew (Bridget) Brekke, Mandy (Adam) Mergen, and Katie (Josh) Wachter; nine great grandchildren, Zygmund, Walker, Ayva, Maya, Alex, Dylan, Cole, Charlie and Lilly; sister-in-law, Marlys Trimble of Austin; nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, August 6th at the Clasen-Jordan Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery.