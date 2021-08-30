Colin Scott Aho, 52

Colin Scott Aho, Age 52, of Austin, passed away on Saturday, August 22nd 2021 at his home due to heart complications.

Colin is survived by his parents, Richard and JoAnn Aho of Austin; siblings, Bryan (Stephanie) Aho of Austin, Darren (Margaret) Aho of Naperville,IL, Deanna Aho of Austin, Chris Pluto of Dodge Center; 10 nieces and nephews, Ben, Chris, Jacob, and Jocelyn Aho; Jennifer (Wasko) Hanson, Kyle and Megan Wasko; Morgan, Sydney and Graham Pluto.

Colin was born April 29th, 1969 in Laurium, Michigan. When he was three years old, his family moved to Austin, MN where he lived through High School, excelling in hockey and graduating from Austin High School in 1987.

After College, Colin lived and worked in St. Paul for many years before returning to Austin in 2005 to work with Brinkman Claims Service as a Multi-line Insurance adjuster. He enjoyed going to the office each day to be with, not just his coworkers, but his friends. Colin lived for his job and remained in that position until his passing.

Colin had a deep love of Minnesota sports, especially Gopher Hockey and the Minnesota Wild. He was happiest watching the games with friends and family. He also very much enjoyed complaining about the Vikings, reading books and cooking meals for those he loved. He always took care of those around him.

The world truly lost someone too young when Colin passed, and he will be greatly missed.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Edwards Catholic Church with Fr. James Steffes officiating, on Saturday, September 11th, 2021 at 11:00am. Friends may call one hour before the mass for visitation at the church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Donations may be made in his name to any Pediatric Cancer Brain Tumor Foundation of your preference.

Ann & Robert H Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago

Pediatric Brain Tumor Program at Lurie Children’s

225 E. Chicago Ave, Chicago IL 60611

www.give.luriechildrens.org

Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation of the United States, Inc.

6065 Roswell Road NE, Suite 505, Atlanta, GA30328

www.curethekids.org

Hormel Institute University of Minnesota

Pediatric Research for Brain Tumors

801 16th Ave NE, Austin, MN 55912

www.hi.umn.edu/donate

For the health of you and all of our family, we ask that you please wear a mask if you plan to attend.

