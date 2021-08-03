Council approves Bruins lease renewal

Transfers park to county

The Austin City Council approved a lease renewal with the Austin Bruins for the use of Riverside Arena during its regular meeting Monday evening.

The agreement is for one year for the 2021-22 season and includes a one percent increase in lease revenue amount, which is lower than previous year increases. The agreement also provides the City and the Bruins the opportunity to negotiate a longer-term renewal once there is more certainty regarding live sporting events.

The council also approved a resolution to transfer Sterling Park to Mower County during the meeting. The park does not have any playground equipment and is currently used primarily by the Mower County Fairground.

At the behest of the Hormel Foundation, the council prioritized 11 Hormel Foundation grant applications during the Monday evening work session. The requests were ranked as follows:

1. Interstate 90 Bridges – $630,000

2. Affordable Housing Grant – $600,000

3. Jay C. Hormel Nature Center Bridge Replacement – $50,000

4. Wildwood Park Playground – $65,000

5. Oakland Avenue West Trail – $100,000

6. Jay C. Hormel Nature Center Education Programs – $45,000

7. 2022 Library Hotspot Data Plans – $38,000

8. Fire Prevention and Education – $5,000

9. Curb Appeal Project – $75,000

10. (Tied) Flashing Crosswalk – $25,000

10. (Tied) Hormel Family Statue – $150,000

The Hormel Foundation takes the council’s rankings into consideration when awarding the grants.