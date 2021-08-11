County, HRA requiring masks in respective buildings

In response to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention elevating Mower County’s COVID-19 transmission level to “high,” masks will be required in all public areas in Mower County government buildings, such as the Law Enforcement Center and the Justice Center.

Likewise, the Housing Redevelopment Authority of Austin is also requiring masks be worn in all HRA buildings, such as the Twin Towers, Pickett Place, Chauncey, Courtyard, and the Main Office.

The county and HRA announced the mask requirements on Tuesday, the same day the City of Austin announced it too would require that masks be worn in all indoor city-owned facilities.

The mask requirements are until further notice and apply to everyone regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC’s “high” designation is given when a county reports more than 100 new cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days.