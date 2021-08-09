WALTHAM, Minn. -A Celebration of Life for Darrell Thoen will be held on Saturday August 14th, from 2:00-5:00 pm at the American Legion in Hayfield, MN.

Darrell was born on August 12, 1939, to Turman and Evelyn (Dahlby) Thoen in Kensett, IA, where he lived until 1951 when his family moved to a farm south of Austin, MN and then to a farm near Blooming Prairie, MN. Darrell was a 1957 graduate of Blooming Prairie High School and served in the National Guard.

Darrell’s passion was farming, and he farmed his entire life, in addition to farming he was a seed and chemical dealer. Darrell was an avid catfish fisherman, enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and traveling back to Iowa.

Survivors include his very special friend, Kathy Welshons, Franklin, MN. Sisters, Virginia (LaVerne) Kehret, and VaLois Thoen both of Austin, MN. Many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Robert Thoen and sister-in-law, Elaine Thoen.

Darrell Thoen, 81, Waltham, Minn., died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Franklin.