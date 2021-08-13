Funeral notice: Nelda Hanson
Dec. 15, 1925-Aug. 10, 2021
HUTCHINSON, Minn. – Nelda Hanson, 95, Hutchinson, Minn., died Tuesday, Aug. 10, in Hutchinson.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 20, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Interment will be at a later date in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minn.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel.
hantge.com
You Might Like
APS facilities named for retirees, graduate
The Austin Public Schools Board on Monday approved the naming of several school locations for three well known individuals —... read more