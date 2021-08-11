Funeral notice: Nelda Hanson
Dec. 15, 1925-Aug. 10, 2021
HUTCHINSON, Minn. – Nelda Hanson, 95, Hutchinson, Minn., died Tuesday, Aug. 10, in Hutchinson.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 20, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Interment will be at a later date in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minn.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel.
