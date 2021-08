Funeral notice: Shay Buer

Nov. 4, 2009-Aug. 4, 2021

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. – Shay Buer, 11, Blooming Prairie, Minn., died Wednesday, Aug. 4, in Blooming Prairie from injuries sustained in an all-terrain vehicle accident.

Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Hayfield (Minn.) Public School. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 14, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hayfield.

Arrangements by Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes.