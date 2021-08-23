Geraldine A. Wangen

Geraldine Adair Wangen died Monday August 16th at Sacred Heart care center in Austin. Geraldine (Gerry) was born on May 16th 1931 in Long Island New York to William and Kathryn Adair.

When Gerry was a junior in high school the family moved to Colorado to finish high school and on to college. It was at the University of Colorado where she met and later married Omer Wangen on September 2nd, 1950 at The Pauline Chapel in Colorado Springs. Shortly later, they moved to Austin MN as Omer accepted employment with the Hormel company.

Gerry was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved the Minnesota lakes and all the joy they provided. She was also a very strong bridge player.

She is survived by daughter, Karen Freese of Austin, MN; sons, David (Lori) Wangen of Grand Rapids, MN, Paul (Robin) Wangen of Appleton, WI; six grandchildren, Ellen (Aaron) Goslee of Austin, MN, Jessica Freese and Jared Freese of Austin MN, Mat (Heather) Wangen of Grand Rapids, MN, Katie Johnson of Bemidji, MN, Anthony Wangen of Austin, MN; seven great grandchildren, nephews and nieces.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Omer Wangen; parents, William and Kathryn Adair; brother, Robert Adair; son in law, Thomas Freese.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at Mayer Funeral Home, Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.

