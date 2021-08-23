Get to Know: Hayfield senior Karver Heydt
Karver Heydt is a senior at Hayfield.
Q: What sports do you compete in?
A: I play football, basketball and baseball.
Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?
A: Definitely my 2 state championship wins in basketball and baseball last year.
Q: What have you learned from sports?
A: Hard work, determination and sportsmanship.
Q: Who is your favorite athlete?
A: Blake ‘the snake’ Griffin.
Q: What’s your favorite team?
A: The Savannah Bananas (a Coastal Plain League baseball team in Savannah Georgia).
Q: Any funny stories from playing sports?
A: Going out on Target Field for the championship, one of our players fell on the field going out for ‘in and out.’
Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?
A: Realizing that i need to work hard to be better than my past self.
Q: What is your dream job?
A: A crop farmer like my dad.
Q: What is your favorite food?
A: Burgers.
Q: What are your plans after high school?
A: I plan to go to college and then take over the family farm.
