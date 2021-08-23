Get to Know: Hayfield senior Karver Heydt

Karver Heydt is a senior at Hayfield.

Q: What sports do you compete in?

A: I play football, basketball and baseball.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: Definitely my 2 state championship wins in basketball and baseball last year.

Q: What have you learned from sports?

A: Hard work, determination and sportsmanship.

Q: Who is your favorite athlete?

A: Blake ‘the snake’ Griffin.

Q: What’s your favorite team?

A: The Savannah Bananas (a Coastal Plain League baseball team in Savannah Georgia).

Q: Any funny stories from playing sports?

A: Going out on Target Field for the championship, one of our players fell on the field going out for ‘in and out.’

Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?

A: Realizing that i need to work hard to be better than my past self.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: A crop farmer like my dad.

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: Burgers.

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: I plan to go to college and then take over the family farm.