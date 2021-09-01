Hayfield volleyball team takes down Pine Island in three games

The Hayfield volleyball team swept Pine Island by scores of 27-25, 25-14, 25-23 in Hayfield Tuesday.

The Vikings (2-0 overall) were able to rebound from a sluggish beginning in the first game to score the win.

“We started off with a rocky start and serve receive kind of got to us, but we came back to finish game one,” Hayfield head coach Jo Kruger said. “In game two, the girls listened to each other really well and it was a really great team effort.”

Hayfield stats: McKenna Chick, 17 digs; Haeven Skjervem, 7 kills, 15 digs; Reese Baumann, 11 kills, 4 digs; Natalee Heydt, 4 kills, 19 digs; Autumn Bjornson, 3 kills, 2 kills; Allison Meyer, 6 kills, 3 digs; Sidney Risisus, 12 set assists, 4 kills, 11 digs; Anna Bamlet, 2 aces, 15 set assists, 8 digs