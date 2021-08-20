In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

Duplicate Bridge

Players from Northwood and Mason City, Iowa, Austin, Albert Lea and Rose Creek made up seven tables for bridge this week.

On Tuesday, six and a half tables played at the Mower County Senior Center. Winners were:

First place, John Leisen and Rick Stroup; second place, Jim Fisher and Dave Ring; third place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Seiver; fourth place (tie) Vandy Newman and Ron Peters and Gail and Ray Schmidt; sixth place, Theresa Baldus and Larry Heimness.

On Wednesday, six tables played began. Winners were:

First place, Dave Ring and Stan Schultz; second place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher; third place, Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan; fourth place, Gail and Ray Schmidt; fifth place, Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson; sixth place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever.

If you do not have a partner, call Joyce at 437-2750. She will find you a partner.