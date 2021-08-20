In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge
Players from Northwood and Mason City, Iowa, Austin, Albert Lea and Rose Creek made up seven tables for bridge this week.
On Tuesday, six and a half tables played at the Mower County Senior Center. Winners were:
First place, John Leisen and Rick Stroup; second place, Jim Fisher and Dave Ring; third place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Seiver; fourth place (tie) Vandy Newman and Ron Peters and Gail and Ray Schmidt; sixth place, Theresa Baldus and Larry Heimness.
On Wednesday, six tables played began. Winners were:
First place, Dave Ring and Stan Schultz; second place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher; third place, Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan; fourth place, Gail and Ray Schmidt; fifth place, Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson; sixth place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever.
If you do not have a partner, call Joyce at 437-2750. She will find you a partner.
Austin dentist honored by MDA
Dr. Travis Schmitt, of Schmitt Family Dentistry in Austin, was recently honored by the Minnesota Dental Association with the 2020-21... read more