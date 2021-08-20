Inviting all singers to join the NW Singers

Riverland Community College’s College Choir and the Northwestern Singers are again joining forces to make music together.

The community is invited to join the musicians by raising your voice in song, safely and joyfully with a community of music lovers.

Rehearsals start on Tuesday, Sept. 14, and will run 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Riverland Community College choir room, located in the East Campus, room E102. All COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

NWS always welcomes new singers to a group people who range in age from 19 to 70, who love to sing and perform. You do not have to be a professional, just able to “carry a tune” and love to sing.

A date hasn’t been set yet for a full show, but time this fall will be spent on getting voices back in shape, doing some fun stuff and working on some Christmas music that may be shared with the community in various ways.

For more information contact Faye Bollingberg, NWS president 507-440-7295 or Scott Blankenbaker, Riverland Music at 507-433-0547 or music@riverland.edu.

You can also visit www.facebook/northwesternsingers