Ione Clara Torine (Omodt) Johnson, 95, of Austin, Minnesota, died Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Field Crest Care Center in Hayfield.

Ione was born in Spring Grove, Minnesota on November 4, 1925 to Melvin and Regina (Dalhar) Omodt. She married Eugene Johnson on January 7, 1946 at the Riceford Lutheran Church Parsonage in Riceford, Minnesota.

For many years, Ione worked at Land O’ Lakes in Albert Lea. An avid fisherman, she couldn’t wait to get up north to catch some walleye. Ione enjoyed traveling in her retirement, visiting much of the United States in the R.V. and taking a trip to Norway. In her spare time, she enjoyed bowling, puzzles and sewing. She made many hunting vests, pillows and quilts for her family. It was always a special treat to go out to eat and stop at Diamond Joe’s Casino.

She absolutely loved it when the kids and grandkids would come over to visit.

Ione was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene; son, Gary; daughter-in-law, Sandy Johnson; son-in-law, Richard Koski; parents, Melvin and Regina; brother, Alden; brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Esther Omodt; sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Pete Bakke; sister and brother-in-law, Vivian and Alvin Brevig; sister and brother-in-law, Ardys and Lee Ingvalson.

Ione is survived by her children: Joel (Evelyn) Johnson, Spring Grove, MN; Linda Koski, Waltham, MN; Dennis Johnson, Mabel, MN; Wayne “Butch” Johnson, Spring Grove, MN; grandchildren: Dustin (Charrisa) Koski; Weston (Crystal) Koski; Leslee (Tyler) Swenson; Brent (Leslie) Johnson; Laura Johnson; Amy (Jeff) Lewison; Jason (Heidi) Johnson; Wendy Johnson; 15 great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren with one more on the way; brother: Pastor Norm (Anita) Omodt, Chatfield, MN; nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, August 23, 2021 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Austin, with the Reverend Jenna Couch officiating. Visitation will be at the church one hour before the service. Interment will be at Grandview Cemetery.

Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.