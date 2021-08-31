Joyce Bernadine Hays, 78

AUSTIN – Joyce Bernadine (Bridgeman) Hays, age 78, of Austin, Minn., died Monday, August 30, 2021, peacefully at Comfort Care facility in Austin, Minnesota.

She was born December 15, 1942, in Austin, Minn., to Victor and Blanche (Rud) Bridgeman.

Joyce married Ken Hays on September 11, 1960. In addition to being a foster parent for 31 years, Joyce enjoyed going to flea markets, going out to eat or last-minute picnics in the park. In her life she has enjoyed many hobbies such as: rock collecting, reading, crafts, day trips and always with a lot of people. She was dedicated to helping others and would give anyone the shirt off her back or give you her time or a listening ear any time of day or night.

Joyce is survived by her sons: John Hays, Austin; Dean Hays, Rochester; Kevin Hays, Austin; daughter, Julie (Bruce) Newell, Austin; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren and many foster children.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Buford Hays; and her parents Victor and Blanche Bridgeman a sister, brother, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law.

Celebration of Life party will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Isaac Walton Cabin in Todd Park, Austin, MN. Flowers may be sent to 809 5th St. NW Austin, MN 55912 on either September 23rd or the 24th for displaying at the Celebration of Life party.