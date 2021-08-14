Kevin Nelson: ‘Thank you’ to parks volunteers

We’ve been blessed with a very good number of volunteer groups to assist in our parks again this summer. Volunteers have ranged from organizations to businesses to church groups. Each group has brought forth enthusiasm, and they were very helpful as well.

The most recent to assist in several locations within Austin’s Park was the youth group from Faith Church. This particular group committed to four days of volunteer work, all within the week of Aug. 2. Their efforts and hard work, from painting benches and approved sidewalk (game) marking, to parks and trails clean-up, were greatly appreciated.

Although they received a wage, the workers came at no expense to the City of Austin. The federally-funded Workforce Development crew (of eight individuals) collectively worked hundreds of hours (20 per week per person) this summer tilling, grooming, and de-weeding the sand under volleyball courts and playgrounds. They also performed a significant amount of string trimming and clean-up in several areas of the parks. Their work, too, is much appreciated.

The last one worthy of mention is Spruce Up Austin. Spruce Up is a group of 18 volunteer individuals who represent an organization formed several decades ago for the betterment of Austin’s public green spaces as well as to educate to the residents on how to better maintain their own yards. Spruce Up regularly purchases and the plants trees within Austin’s parks, and twice per year, their group is divided into four teams to address maintenance needs within parks. This includes removal of sucker branches from trees, volunteer trees from under the canopy of spruce trees, and similar grooming. Spruce Up’s work, as well, is always appreciated.

Thank you everyone!