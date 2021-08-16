Mary Ann Betlach, 91

Mary Ann Betlach, age 91, of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Prairie Manor Care Center in Blooming Prairie. Mary Ann Prokopec was born March 21, 1930, in Owatonna, Minnesota, the daughter of Bernard and Ethel (Lynard) Prokopec. She enjoyed growing up on the family farm near Blooming Prairie and graduated valedictorian from Blooming Prairie High School. Mary Ann married Ernest Betlach at Holy Trinity Church in Litomysl, Minnesota, on June 15, 1949. She was blessed with four children. Mary Ann was an extremely hard worker and enjoyed taking care of her children. In addition to being a homemaker, Mary Ann also worked as a nurse’s aide at Prairie Manor Care Center. She was a member of the V.F.W. Women’s Auxiliary and St. Columbanus Catholic Church, where she was active in the altar society and the Maryknoll Society. Mary Ann loved spending time with family, cooking, church activities, and making floral arrangements and wreaths. She enjoyed being outdoors, tending to her garden and flowers, doing yard work, and watching the birds from her four-season porch. Mary Ann will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her two sons, Donald (Linda Malecha) of Owatonna, Minnesota, and Bradley (Peter Carlson) of Minneapolis, Minnesota; two daughters, Kathryn (Joseph T.) Sturm of Madison Lake, Minnesota and Debra (David) Cerny of Madelia, Minnesota; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister, Kathyrn “Sharon” (LeRoy) Schroeder; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by Ernie, her husband of 71 years; parents, Bernard and Ethel Prokopec; and brother, John “Jack” (Sylvia) Prokopec.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at St. Columbanus Catholic Church in Blooming Prairie. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in St. Columbanus Catholic Cemetery, Blooming Prairie immediately following the service. Memorials are preferred to St. Columbanus Catholic Church, Blooming Prairie Ambulance, or the Blooming Prairie Education Foundation. Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.