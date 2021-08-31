September 2, 2021

Mayo Civic Center announces new citywide conference this fall

One of the largest women’s conferences in the upper Midwest will make its new home in Rochester at Mayo Civic Center on October 1- 2, 2021.

Thrive is the annual conference for Bridging the Gap (BTG), a statewide women’s  ministry for Minnesota.

“We’re honored that Bridging the Gap has chosen Rochester and Mayo Civic Center as  the new home of Thrive,” said Joe Ward, president of Experience Rochester and Mayo  Civic Center. “We appreciate Bridging the Gap’s confidence in the Rochester community  to safely host this year’s conference. It’s been a long recovery for all businesses since  the start of the pandemic. We’re excited that local hotels, restaurants and retailers will  have the opportunity to serve our Thrive conference guests.”

Thrive is a full weekend of Sisterhood Leadership (leadership development) sessions,  Thrive Celebration sessions, a Hope Celebration session, the VIP Apps with Speakers  event, the Thrive Girlfriends Party, giveaways, exhibitor shopping, delicious food, and  more surprises for women and their friends. Featured guests include Alex Seeley, Brittany  Jones, Andi Andrew, Havilah Cunnington, Emmanuel LIVE as well as Susie Larson and  Amber Gerstmann as emcees.

The purpose of BTG and the Thrive Conference is to encourage, equip, and empower  every woman on her faith journey. BTG invites women ages 12 and older from all cultures, denominations, and generations to join together for this event. Thrive attendees will also  be invited to give toward the annual Hope Project fundraiser. Funds received will go toward a domestic-focused or abroad-focused humanitarian or anti-human trafficking  project. The unveiling of this year’s Hope Project will take place during the Hope Celebration session on Oct. 2.

Thrive draws attendees from Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin and South Dakota. This  will be the seventh Thrive Conference. The 2020 event was a Virtual Experience and  included registrants from 30 states and three countries.

Group, individual, or discounted (volunteer, senior, single mom, and student) tickets are  available at www.btgthriveconference.org. Groups of 40 or more that register by  September 1 will receive reserved seating.

