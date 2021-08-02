Milo E. Roe, 91, of LeRoy, MN, died on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Wildwood Grove in LeRoy.

Milo E. Roe was born in Austin, MN on August 12, 1929 to Archie and Orena (Dahle) Roe. He attended grade school in a one room school house west of LeRoy and later graduated from LeRoy High School in 1947. On November 18, 1951 he married Joan Jacobson at Bear Creek Lutheran Church, Grand Meadow, MN. He started farming with his Father and Uncle which was created in 1904. He lived on the farm until 2014 when he moved into LeRoy. He was very proud of the farm that is now in the hands of the 5th generation. His motto was “The farm grows like an oak tree, slow and strong”:

Milo served on the LeRoy School Board as Chairman, LeRoy Co-Op Creamery Board as Chairman and Farm Credit Board. He was a member of the Le Roy Lutheran Church and served on the council.

Milo is survived by his wife Joan Roe of LeRoy, 4 children Brian (Linda Abbott) Roe of Port Townsend, WA, Russell (Kathy) Roe of LeRoy, Rick (Jean) Roe of LeRoy, and Brenda (Chris) Landherr of Austin, MN, 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, sisters LaVonne Gilderhus of Adams, MN, and Eleanor (Roger) Ault of Northbrook, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services for Milo will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at LeRoy Lutheran Church with Pastor Herman Bakker officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, August 2 at LeRoy Lutheran Church and will continue for 1 hour at the church on Tuesday. Burial will be held at LeRoy Lutheran Cemetery.

