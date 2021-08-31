Minnesota reaches 300 traffic deaths

Earliest since 2007

According to preliminary figures from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPS-OTS), 303 people have died on Minnesota roads since Jan. 1, compared to 240 last year at this time.

The state reported its 300th traffic death (preliminary) on Aug. 28. This is the earliest date the state reached 300 traffic fatalities since 2007, when Minnesota reached 300 deaths on Aug. 7.

“While one fatality on Minnesota roads is one too many, Minnesotans have been making progress over the years in changing their driving behaviors for the better,” said OTS Director Mike Hanson. “But recently, motorists are falling into bad habits, ignoring the law, and it’s costing us lives. This many preventable deaths on Minnesota roads before Labor Day is completely unacceptable. It’s not a homework assignment, you don’t get a do-over. We all need to drive smart to keep our family, friends and neighbors alive.”

Of the 303 deaths, 74% were male, 103 were speed-related, 74 were alcohol related, eight were distracted driving-related and 64 involved unbelted motorists. Sixty-four were motorcyclists, 45 were pedestrians and four were bicyclists.