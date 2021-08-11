Our Opinion: More to fair than just rides

The Mower County Fair is up and running. By the time you read this, it will be on its second day of fun.

People will be hitting the midway, ordering up their favorite fair foods and checking out the grandstand events. If you’re heading to the fair and can’t find something to do, then you’re simply not trying hard enough.

But while all of those events are must-see attractions, we also urge people to stop in and check out the wonderful displays at the Mower County Historical Society and the Game & Fish Building, conveniently located right next to each other.

These attractions, operated largely by staff and volunteers, have so much to offer as important pieces of this annual tradition.

At the Historical Society you get a very personal experience of learning about our history with fun and informative exhibits scattered among its buildings.

At the Game & Fish building, you get the opportunity to learn about the natural world that surrounds us with live animals and knowledgeable people that are most likely your neighbors.

Both places can provide a bit of extra fun when hitting up the fair, so as you are strolling about the fairgrounds, we urge you to swing in and enjoy a little bit of what makes our county interesting, both in the past and from the world around us.