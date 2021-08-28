Our Opinion: Share your stories from 9/11

On Saturday, Sept. 11, the Austin Daily Herald will be printing a special supplement commemorating the 20th anniversary of the tragedy on Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists hijacked four airliners and attacked America.

This horror resulted in the loss of thousands of American lives and toppled the Twin Towers in New York City. Americans haven’t forgotten the event and Saturday’s special section will look back at the terrible September day.

There will be stories and pictures of people telling recounting how it affected their lives and we want to ask you to do the same.

We are asking our readers to share short stories of where they were when this event happened. You can send these remembrances to eric.johnson@austindailyherald.com. Please keep submissions to no more than 125 words and be sure to include your full name.

We will be accepting submissions through 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3.

From those submitted we will choose a number of them to run in the section, but will print all of them in a single document at www.austindailyherald.com.

You will also have the opportunity to share experiences on our Facebook page.